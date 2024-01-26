CityPhoenix StateAZ RemoteNo DepartmentNursing

Why Mayo Clinic



Mayo Clinic is top-ranked in more specialties than any other care provider according to U.S. News & World Report. As we work together to put the needs of the patient first, we are also dedicated to our employees, investing in competitive compensation and Mayo Clinic is top-ranked in more specialties than any other care provider according to U.S. News & World Report. As we work together to put the needs of the patient first, we are also dedicated to our employees, investing in competitive compensation and comprehensive benefit plans – to take care of you and your family, now and in the future. And with continuing education and advancement opportunities at every turn, you can build a long, successful career with Mayo Clinic. You’ll thrive in an environment that supports innovation, is committed to ending racism and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, and provides the resources you need to succeed.

Transform Your Life – Embrace a Life-Changing Career at Mayo Clinic!

On Saturday, March 2nd, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mayo Clinic in Phoenix invites you to an Onsite Hiring Event where you can discover your new life-changing career in healthcare.

This isn't just a job fair – it's your chance to:

Uncover opportunities in vital roles like Patient Care Assistant (PCA) and Medical Assistant (MA) that make a tangible difference in people's lives.

and that make a tangible difference in people's lives. Meet hiring managers and potentially secure an on-the-spot offer for a career that fulfills your passion for patient care.

Join a world-renowned team dedicated to excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact.

Experience the transformative power of a career at Mayo Clinic

Don't miss this life-changing opportunity! Apply today!

What to expect after the application:

Your application to be reviewed by the Mayo Clinic team.

The Mayo Clinic team to reach out to you to provide further details.

Please bring your resume to the event!

Patient Care Assistant - Inpatient assists nursing staff with delegated tasks of direct and indirect patient care which support and complement nursing practice under the supervision of a registered nurse. At a minimum, the PCA carries out designated skills that are within those functions of a certified nursing assistant, as defined by the Arizona State Board of Nursing.

Qualifications for PCA

High school diploma or GED equivalent required.

Graduation from a vocational program for nursing assistants preferred.

Basic Life Support certification is required upon hire and must be valid for 90 days or greater from start date.

Active CNA/LNA through the AZ State Board of Nursing. LNA preferred.

Medical Assistant– Outpatient performs assigned tasks of direct and indirect care in the ambulatory setting to meet the care needs of patients under the direct supervision of a physician (medical acts) or assigned supervisor. The medical assistant participates as a member of the health care team and accepts appropriate delegation from the RN or physician in meeting needs of the patient/family. The medical assistant performs assigned tasks in accordance with the patient care plan, policies and procedures of the organization and principles of relationship-based care. The medical assistant carries out designated activities that are within those functions limited by law to unlicensed health care personnel.

Qualifications for Medical Assistant

High school diploma or GED equivalent.

Graduate from a Medical Assistant diploma or associate degree program. If graduation did not occur within the last two years, one year of recent medical assistant experience working in an applicable setting.

Maintains Basic Life Support (BLS) competency.

Active certification as a Certified Medical Assistant (CMA), Registered Medical Assistant (RMA) or Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) is required.

Just as our reputation has spread beyond our Minnesota roots, so have our locations. Today, our employees are located at our three major campuses in Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona, Jacksonville, Florida, Rochester, Minnesota, and at Mayo Clinic Health System campuses throughout Midwestern communities, and at our international locations. Each Mayo Clinic location is a special place where our employees thrive in both their work and personal lives. Learn more about what each unique Mayo Clinic campus has to offer, and where your best fit is.



Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer

As an Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity Employer Mayo Clinic is committed to creating an inclusive environment that values the diversity of its employees and does not discriminate against any employee or candidate. Women, minorities, veterans, people from the LGBTQ communities and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply to join our teams. Reasonable accommodations to access job openings or to apply for a job are available.

NonexemptEducation, experience and tenure may be considered along with internal equity when job offers are extended. PCA: Minimum starting hourly rate is $18.11 per hour. MA: Minimum starting hourly rate is $20.07 per hour.YesFull Time72Varied shifts and schedules.Varied weekend schedules.NoHelena Mcie